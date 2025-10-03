Jones (concussion) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Titans, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Jones sat out Week 4 against the Seahawks due to a concussion, but after following up Wednesday's limited practice with back-to-back uncapped sessions, he's progressed enough to gain clearance from an independent neurologist. He'll slot back in as Arizona's No. 3 WR behind Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson on Sunday, but Jones has put together just a 3-29-0 line on four targets in three appearances this season.