Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Packers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

After beginning the week with three wide receivers either limited or not practicing, the Cardinals have cleared Marvin Harrison (concussion) and Michael Wilson (foot) for Week 7 action, while Jones' status remains up in the air after logging just one capped session (Friday). Jones has served as the team's No. 3 WR this season when healthy, but if he's inhibited or even sidelined Sunday, Greg Dortch would be the likely beneficiary among the team's remaining options at the position.