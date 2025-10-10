Cardinals' Zay Jones: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Jones' practice reps were capped during the entirety of Week 6 prep due to a knee injury, and his status for Sunday will be clarified about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Jones is able to suit up, who will be under center for the Cardinals is up in the air considering Kyler Murray (foot) managed just one limited practice this week and is listed as questionable. Jacoby Brissett will get the nod at quarterback if Murray is inactive.
