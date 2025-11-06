Jones (knee) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Jones again is dealing with the knee injury that has lingered since Week 6 prep (i.e in advance of Arizona's last three games). He's suited up for all three and combined for seven catches (on 10 targets) for 146 yards and no touchdowns while working with QB Jacoby Brissett. With Kyler Murray's (foot) placement on IR on Wednesday, Jones will be on the receiving end of passes from Brissett for at least the next four contests, assuming the wide receiver is healthy enough to be active himself.