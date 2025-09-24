Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Jones (concussion) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Jones will miss Week 4, making his next opportunity to retake the field Week 5 against Tennessee on Oct. 05. In order to face the Titans then, he'll need to fully clear the concussion protocol. With Jones unavailable versus Seattle, Greg Dortch will figure to see an uptick in snaps and routes behind Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson.