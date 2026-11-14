Jones was elevated from Arizona's practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Jones signed with the Cardinals' practice squad Oct. 28, and this is his first elevation since joining the organization. The veteran wideout could immediately slide into a major role in Arizona's passing game among a depleted wideout corps that has lost Michael Wilson (neck) and Kendrick Bourne (tibia) for the season. Jones spent the past two campaigns with the Cardinals, and he caught 12 passes (on 18 targets) for 182 yards over eight games last year.