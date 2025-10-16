Jones (knee) did not practice Thursday.

Jones stepped up with a 5-79-0 receiving line (on eight targets) during Arizona's Week 6 loss to the Colts with Marvin Harrison (concussion) making an early exit, but he's now missed back-to-back practices due to a knee injury. He was limited in practice Week 6 due to the same issue, so it's possible that Arizona is simply now taking extra caution with Jones' activity level due to Harrison being uncertain for Week 7. On a positive note for the Cardinals, Michael Wilson (foot) resumed practicing in full Thursday.