Jones (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Jones appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped his practice reps before the Cardinals' last two games before a Week 8 bye. While working with fill-in QB Jacoby Brissett with Kyler Murray (foot) inactive for those contests, Jones hauled in seven of 10 passes for 146 yards and no touchdowns (after combining for a 5-37-0 line on seven targets in his first four appearances of the season). There's a chance Brissett again leads Arizona's offense Monday at Dallas, as Murray kicked off Week 9 prep as a limited participant as well.