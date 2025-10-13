Jones brought in five of eight targets for 79 yards in the Cardinals' 31-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Jones was the Cardinals' surprise leader in receiving yards while checking in second in both receptions and targets. The combination of Marvin Harrison's second-quarter exit due to a concussion and Jacoby Brissett drawing a spot start in place of Kyler Murray (foot) appear to have conspired to generate Jones' season-best performance, as the veteran receiver had come into the afternoon with just a 5-37-0 receiving line on seven targets through four games. If Harrison remains sidelined for next Sunday's Week 7 home game against the Packers, Jones could enjoy an expanded role again versus Green Bay.