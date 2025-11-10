Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Jones will be placed on injured reserve due to an Achilles injury, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Gannon didn't specifically say that Jones tore his Achilles, but he'll miss at least the next four games as a result of the injury that he sustained during Sunday's loss at Seattle. Through eight appearances this season, Jones has hauled in 12 of 18 targets for 183 yards and no touchdowns. Greg Dortch figures to take on a larger role in Jones' absence.