Turner (hand) has officially been listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Turner's status may be a bit optimistic, as he was unable to practice all week. Still, an absence is not expected to affect the Cardinals' defense, as he is mainly projected to contribute on special teams this season. His status will be finalized closer to kickoff.

