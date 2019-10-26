Turner (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Turner has been sidelined since Week 3 due to an hamstring injury. He looks to be a true game-time decision this week, as he was able to log limited practices all week. Final confirmation on his status should come closer to kickoff.

