Turner has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons with a hamstring injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Turner will miss his third straight game, though his absence should not have much impact on the Cardinals given his position on the depth chart. Ramik Wilson is in line to assume any of Turner's responsibilities on special teams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories