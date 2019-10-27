Turner (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Turner has been sidelined since Week 4 due to his hamstring injury but he's back in the fold now. He's played exclusively special teams so far this season and is likely in line for a similar role Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories