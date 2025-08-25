Knight racked up 83 yards and a touchdown on five carries and had one kick return for 27 yards during Saturday's 20-10 preseason win against the Raiders.

In a game in which the Cardinals' top two running backs James Conner and Trey Benson didn't suit up, Knight was the second RB with a touch behind Michael Carter and logged rushes in each of the first three quarters, culminating in a 67-yard TD in which he outran the Raiders defense near the end of the third quarter. It'll be Knight's final impression ahead of roster cuts Tuesday, but considering DeeJay Dallas is all but locked in as a return specialist, Knight may lose out in the numbers game due to Carter's and Emari Demercado's experience with Arizona's system.