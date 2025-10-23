The Ravens signed Lawson to the practice squad Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Lawson played in 15 regular-season games for the Cowboys in 2024 and logged 15 tackles (seven solo), including 5.0 sacks, and one forced fumble. With Broderick Washington (ankle) on IR and Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) out for the season, Lawson's addition to the Ravens' practice squad gives the team depth at defensive end. Given his recent addition, Lawson is unlikely to be elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.