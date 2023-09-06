Nassib is retiring from the NFL, he announced on his Instagram account Wednesday.

After turning 30 back in April, Nassib has now decided the time is right to hang up his football cleats. The 2016 third-rounder out of Penn State played seven seasons in the NFL with the Browns, Buccaneers and Raiders, accumulating 187 tackles, 25.5 sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles.