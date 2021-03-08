The Seahawks will release Dunlap on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Dunlap would have cost $14 million in terms of cap space if the Seahawks kept him around for 2021, making him a foreseeable cap casualty. That said, Dunlap's release shouldn't be misinterpreted as a reflection of his performance in Seattle last season. The veteran defensive end got off to a slow start with the Bengals, but immediately upon being traded to the Seahawks late October he looked back in prime form. Over the final eight games of the regular season, all with Seattle, Dunlap notched five sacks. As a free agent, he should draw substantial interest from teams in need of a bolstered pass rush.
