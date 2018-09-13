Henderson was released from the Broncos' practice squad on Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Henderson signed with the Broncos' practice squad after being waived by the team before the start of the regular season. Since he spent his entire rookie season in 2017 on injured reserve, Henderson is yet to play a snap in the regular season despite being a third-round pick. Henderson's struggles in his personal life are what likely led to his release, and with that, it may be difficult for the wideout to find another opportunity in the NFL at this time.

