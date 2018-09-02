Henderson (suspension) is joining Denver's practice squad, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Henderson's status as a 2017 third-round pick wasn't enough to keep him on the 53-man roster, but the Broncos do want to take another look before completely cutting ties. The 23-year-old spent his entire rookie season on IR with a torn thumb ligament, then had an interesting offseason that included an arrest, a hamstring injury and a lengthy absence from training camp for personal reasons. The arrest led to a one-game suspension from the NFL.

More News
Our Latest Stories