Carlos Henderson: Waived by Broncos
The Broncos waived Henderson (suspension) on Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
A third-round pick of the Broncos in 2017, Henderson spent his entire rookie season on IR due to a torn thumb ligament. After the campaign, he was arrested Jan. 14 for possession of a controlled substance, which incurred a one-game suspension from the NFL. Hurting his cause further was failing to report to Denver until Aug. 21. The wideout may have to prove that his personal life is in order before he receives another opportunity in the league.
