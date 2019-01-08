Carlos Henderson: Waived by Washington
Henderson was waived by the Redskins on Tuesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Henderson signed with the Redskins just over a week ago and is now back on the market. The third-round pick from 2017 has been a disappointment in his first-two seasons, failing to see the field in a regular season game. He'll look to catch on with another club in 2019.
