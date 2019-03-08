Carlos Hyde: Cut loose by Jags
The Jaguars are releasing Hyde on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
The Jags were hoping to find a trade but never had much chance unless Hyde agreed to a pay cut beforehand. The 27-year-old running back will be an unrestricted free agent, coming off a 2018 campaign in which he produced a career-low 3.3 yards per carry across six games for the Browns and eight for the Jaguars. Most of the teams interested in Hyde figure to view him as a committee back or even an outright backup.
