Carlos Hyde: Headed to Cleveland
Hyde and the Browns came to terms Wednesday on a three-year, $15 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 49ers had reached out to Hyde about a possible extension prior to the start of free agency, but after those talks stalled out, the running back hit the open market and didn't have trouble finding a suitor. With Cleveland's top back from last season, Isaiah Crowell, headed to the Jets, Hyde is projected to handle most of the early-down work for his new team, while Duke Johnson sees his usual involvement on passing downs. Hyde saw his efficiency drop to a career-low 3.9 yards per carry last season, though he made up for it with eight scores on the ground. It's unclear if the Browns' signing of Hyde will prevent the team from the selecting the top back available in the draft, Saquon Barkley, with one of their two top-four selections.
