The Falcons signed Washington to the practice squad Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Washington was unable to play in any of the Falcons' three preseason games due to a hamstring injury, but he'll stick around in Atlanta on the team's practice squad. He spent most of the 2024 season on the Falcons' practice squad but did play 11 snaps on special teams in Week 18 against the Panthers.