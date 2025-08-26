Carlos Washington: Cut by Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Falcons waived Washington on Tuesday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
Washington dealt with a hamstring injury for the majority of the summer and didn't appear in any of the three preseason contests. He played in one regular-season game with Atlanta last season, logging 11 snaps on special teams.
More News
-
Falcons' Carlos Washington: Not expected to play this week•
-
Falcons' Carlos Washington: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Falcons' Carlos Washington: Inactive for Week 16•
-
Falcons' Carlos Washington: Joins active roster•
-
Carlos Washington: Gets practice squad deal•
-
Carlos Washington: Let go by Atlanta•