Washington reverted to the practice squad with the Dolphins on Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Washington was elevated to the active roster prior to Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Bengals. The running back failed to record any stats in the contest while playing nine snaps on offense and three with the special-teams unit. Ollie Gordon (43) led the way in the backfield in offensive snaps, and if Washington is elevated again at any point this season, he'll likely operate in a similar depth role.