Carlos Washington: Reverts to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington reverted to Atlanta's practice squad Monday.
Washington didn't record any stats across the 10 snaps he played on special teams during Sunday's loss versus the Buccaneers. The 2023 undrafted free agent will now await his next opportunity to be called up to the active roster.
