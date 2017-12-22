The Cardinals placed Agudosi (hamstring) on the practice squad injury list Friday.

Agudosi spent Weeks 12 through 14 on the Cardinals' 53-man roster but landed on the inactive list all three times. With a hamstring injury in tow, the team will keep him around with the hopes he'll ink a reserve/future contract once the regular season comes to a close.

