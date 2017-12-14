The Cardinals signed Agudosi to their practice squad Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

After getting cut loose from the 53-man roster earlier in the week, Agudosi will remain in the organization after going unclaimed off waivers. The undrafted rookie wideout from Rutgers is still waiting to make his NFL debut.

