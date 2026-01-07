Tate will enter the 2026 NFL Draft, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

Tate spent three years at Ohio State and progressively got better in the wide receiver factory that is the Buckeyes' program. The former five-star wideout caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025, a career year. Now, he'll forgo his remaining eligibility and set his sights on the NFL, where the 6-foot-3, 195-pound pass-catcher should draw the interest of plenty of franchises.