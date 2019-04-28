Carson Meier: Agrees to deal with Jaguars

Jacksonville is expected to sign Meier as an undrafted free agent.

After catching 19 of 28 targets for 327 yards and four touchdowns in his final season at Oklahoma, Meier will be heading to Florida to join Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent. Now that he's found a landing spot, he'll work on impressing coaches enough to secure a place with the team.

