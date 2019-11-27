Meier could soon be elevated to the active roster with Austin Hooper (knee-MCL) and Luke Stocker (back) not practicing Tuesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie out of Oklahoma has been stashed on the practice squad as an emergency option in response to a recent rash of tight end injuries, and may be thrust into the lineup for a part-time role if Hooper and Stocker continue trending towards inactive designations for Thursday's upcoming matchup against the Saints. He hasn't yet appeared in a regular-season game this season, after suiting up for three exhibition contests in August as a member of the Jaguars.