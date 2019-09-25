Meier agreed to join Atlanta's practice squad Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

This will be the second stint with the Falcons' practice squad for the tight end, as he was recently released by the team last Wednesday. The undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma will hope this is the time to get a call to a 53-man roster in the league, as he caught 19 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Sooners.

