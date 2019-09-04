Meier agreed to join Atlanta's practice squad Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Meier spent part of the spring and summer with Jacksonville upon going unselected in April's draft, but since being jettisoned from the Jaguars roster on cut-down day, he now joins Atlanta as the 10th and final member of the practice squad. The 6-foot-6 Meier showed decent receiving chops as a senior at Oklahoma, accounting for 327 receiving yards while hauling in four Kyler Murray touchdown passes. In addition to his pass-catching role, Meier was also deployed at fullback during his time with the Sooners, offering a versatile skillset that is enticing in a developmental backup tight end.

