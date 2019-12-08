Play

Meier was waived by Atlanta on Saturday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year old tight end was activated for his first career regular-season game Thanksgiving night against the Saints and fielded a combined 34 offensive and special-teams snaps during the contest. With Austin Hooper returning for Week 14 -- and both Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham expected to be active -- Meier's presence on the roster became unnecessary, though he may be brought back for a stint on the practice squad if he isn't promptly scooped up by another team.

