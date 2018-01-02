Carson Palmer: Retires after 15 seasons

Palmer announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, the Cardinals' official site reports.

One day removed from head coach Bruce Arians making the same announcement, Palmer will head into the sunset after 15 seasons with three different teams. After waiting one year to get his first shot with the Bengals in 2004, the previous year's No. 1 overall pick spent seven years with the organization as the starting quarterback. A dispute with ownership in 2011 eventually resulted in a trade to the Raiders, where he suited up the next two campaigns. To wrap up his career, Palmer landed in the Arizona desert in April of 2013 and spurred one of the most successful runs in the history of the Cardinals in that state, accumulating a 38-21-1 record as a starter. His injuries woes emerged at inopportune times, though, as he was only available for one of the team's two playoff runs. In 182 regular-season games played, Palmer averaged 254.1 yards per contest, completed 62.5 percent of his passes and accrued 294 touchdowns versus 187 interceptions for an 87.9 quarterback rating.