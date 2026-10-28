The Eagles waived Steele (shoulder) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Steele was waived/injured last week due to a shoulder injury and ultimately ended up on IR. That could have ended his season, but by reaching an injury settlement, the UCLA product will now be able to seek work with another team once he's healthy. Steele played primarily on special teams during his two games with the Eagles this season, though he did log three offensive snaps and caught one of two targets for four yards.