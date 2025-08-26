The Chiefs waived Steele on Tuesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Steele's opportunity with the Chiefs ends as the process of cutting down to a 53-man roster begins. As a rookie last season, Steele suited up for all 17 regular-season games and logged 56 carries for 183 yards (3.3 YPC) with zero touchdowns. He also secured seven of 11 targets for 22 yards and fumbled three times, losing two. The hybrid fullback/running back is a capable blocker in pass protection and can contribute on special teams, so he figures to draw interest as a practice squad candidate around the league.