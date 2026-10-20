Steele (shoulder) was waived/injured by the Eagles on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Steele suffered a shoulder injury during the team's loss to the Panthers in Week 6, and he will now revert to injured reserve with Philadelphia if he goes unclaimed on waivers. The running back played three snaps on offense and nine snaps with the special-teams unit versus Carolina, reeling in one of two targets for four yards. In a corresponding move, the Eagles signed Elijah Mitchell to the practice squad Tuesday.