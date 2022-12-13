The Cardinals signed Strong to their practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Strong previously worked out for Arizona on Dec. 6, and the team has since added him to their practice squad following the season-ending torn ACL that Kyler Murray suffered Monday night versus the Patriots. Since the Cardinals often suit up three quarterbacks, it wouldn't be a surprise if the undrafted rookie receives an elevation to the active roster later in the week, where he'd likely operate as the team's No. 3 pass thrower behind Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley.