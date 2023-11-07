The Rams signed Wentz on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wentz is expected to slide in as Matthew Stafford's backup in Los Angeles. With Stafford missing part of Week 8 and then the entirety of Week 9 with a thumb injury, the Rams couldn't move the ball with Brett Rypien under center. Rypien completed just 47.4 percent of his throws for 172 yards at 4.5 yards per attempt with no touchdowns. The Rams now have their Week 10 bye to get Wentz up to speed on the playbook in the event Stafford isn't ready to return for Week 11 against the Seahawks.