Wentz has been working out in Los Angeles and is open to taking a backup role, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Wentz averaged less than 7.0 yards per pass attempt and 220 passing yards per game each of the past three seasons wile starting for three different teams. He's reportedly received interest from NFL teams -- presumably for backup jobs 00 since Washington released him in February. The 30-year-old is unlikely to find a chance to compete for a starting job but might be hoping injuries open that up at some point before Week 1 if he's patient.