The Jaguars signed Bradley (undisclosed) to the practice squad Tuesday.

Bradley suffered an undisclosed injury during training camp in late August, but he was able to avoid an IR stint for the entire 2025 season by reaching an injury settlement with the 49ers in early September. The 25-year-old quarterback has seemingly recovered from his undisclosed issue and will now serve as the Jaguars' scout team quarterback after Seth Henigan was cut from the practice squad. Bradley has yet to see regular-season action since signing with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in April of 2024.