The Jaguars waived/injured Bradley (undisclosed) on Sunday, John Oehser reports.

Bradley played in all three preseason games for the Jaguars, completing 24 of his 45 pass attempts (53 percent) for 233 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. The Jaguars traded for second-year quarterback Quinn Ewers on Saturday, making Bradley's role as the reserve option obsolete. The quarterback will now be placed on waivers, and if he clears will revert to the Jaguars' injured reserve list. If Bradley reverts to IR, he will miss the entirety of the 2026 regular season unless he is waived with an injury settlement.