The Raiders signed Runyon from their practice squad to their active roster Tuesday.

Runyon was elevated from the practice squad ahead of this past Sunday's loss to Chicago and logged 15 snaps on special teams (but no offensive snaps). He subsequently reverted back to the practice squad, but Las Vegas has elected to give him a spot on its active roster. Runyon could have a hard time getting into games on offense, however, as he's behind Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer (concussion) and Ian Thomas on the tight-end depth chart.