Angeline is expected to sign with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Angeline had a strong final season with North Carolina State in 2020, recording 27 catches for 412 yards and six touchdowns across 11 games. The tight end depth chart is a bit thin for Arizona, so Angeline should have a chance to make the roster if he impresses this offseason.