Case Cookus: Joining Big Blue

Cookus is expected to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Cookus was a four-year starter at FCS-level Northern Arizona, though he had two seasons cut short by injury. The 23-year-old completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 4,114 yards, 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions during his final season.

