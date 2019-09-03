Pittsburgh waived Sayles on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sayles originally signed with Pittsburgh in early April after a stint in the now-defunct AAF. The 24-year-old has yet to see any regular-season NFL action since going undrafted out of Ohio in 2016.

