Casey Tucker: Done in Detroit
The Lions cut Tucker on Monday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Tucker's release following the 2020 NFL Draft is indicative of Detroit making preparations to sign a preliminary wave of undrafted free agents. The Arizona State product will now look for a chance to compete with another club.
